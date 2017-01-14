Safety reminder from HMU about using emergency generators during a storm

News

Officials with Harlan Municipal Utilities are reminding their customers and area residents, that portable generators can be a convenient source of power, however, officials ask that they be used properly for the safety of yourself and utility employees. Read and follow all instruction that come with the generator.

DO NOT attempt to connect portable generators to your home system on a temporary basis. Portable generators are meant to be used as standalone power sources with items plugged directly to the generator. Do not attempt to feed a whole home by connecting the generator to your home system in any manner.

Fixed generators are directly connected to a home or business. Proper wiring and connection is required including a cutoff switch that totally disconnects the public power grid from the facility. Improper connections can back feed the power grid causing dangerous current that can electrocute or critically injure you or others.