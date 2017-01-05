ROSA HUNTER, 91, of Panora (Svcs. 01-09-2017)

Obituaries

ROSA HUNTER, 91, of Panora died Wednesday, January 4th at Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center. Funeral Services for ROSA HUNTER will be held Monday, January 9th at 10:00am at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Panora. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Januray 8th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

Burial will be in the Dodge Township Cemetery near Bagley.

ROSA HUNTER is survived by:

Children: Marilyn (Bryon) Thiesse of Crystal Lake, IL. Susan (Ken) Bose of Perry. Debra (Doug) Hemphill of Panora. Jack (Jo Ellen) Hunter of Yale. Pamela (John) Whelan of Minneapolis, MN.

8 Grandchildren

10 Great-Grandchildren