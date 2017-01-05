ROSA HUNTER, 91, of Panora (Svcs. 01-09-2017)
January 5th, 2017 by Chris Parks
ROSA HUNTER, 91, of Panora died Wednesday, January 4th at Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center. Funeral Services for ROSA HUNTER will be held Monday, January 9th at 10:00am at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Panora. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Januray 8th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.
Burial will be in the Dodge Township Cemetery near Bagley.
ROSA HUNTER is survived by:
Children: Marilyn (Bryon) Thiesse of Crystal Lake, IL. Susan (Ken) Bose of Perry. Debra (Doug) Hemphill of Panora. Jack (Jo Ellen) Hunter of Yale. Pamela (John) Whelan of Minneapolis, MN.
8 Grandchildren
10 Great-Grandchildren