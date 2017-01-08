Republicans could make sweeping changes in Iowa Legislature

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans will take charge of the next session of the Iowa Legislature on Monday with ambitious plans to restrict abortion, decrease collective bargaining power for unions and cut taxes despite looming budget constraints.

Following an election that gave them strong majorities in the state Senate and House, Republican leaders say voters are expecting them to make changes. They add that their proposals would help spur economic growth, but they’ve released few specifics on their plans.

Democrats don’t hold a majority in either chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years, so they can do little to stop GOP lawmakers. And action could come quickly as outgoing Gov. Terry Branstad has said he plans to sign legislation into law before he resigns to become the next U.S. ambassador to China.