Rep. Moore Sworn in to the Iowa House

News

(DES MOINES)— Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) is seen here taking the oath of office in the Iowa House chamber as the 87th General Assembly kicked off Monday at the Capitol. Durring the session, Moore can be reached at tom.moore@legis.iowa.gov or through the House switchboard at (515) 281-3221.

The swearing in ceremony of all 100 state representatives begins a week full of ceremonies, including the Condition of the State address by the Governor, and the Condition of the Judiciary address by the Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice. A full slate of committee work begins as well, as bills begin the process it takes to get them to the House floor for full debate.