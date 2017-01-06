Registration deadlines approach for 25th Winter Iowa Games

Sports

More than 4,000 athletes will take part in 26 sports around the state as part of the 25th edition of the Winter Iowa Games. The majority of the competition will be hosted by the city of Dubuque January 28-29.

(That’s) Spokesman Cory Kennedy (who) says registration deadlines are approaching for the more than a dozen events that will be held in Dubuque.

Kennedy says they are always looking for more sports to add to increase participation.

(Radio Iowa)