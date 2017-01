News

Police in Red Oak have arrested a man for having a revoked Nebraska Driver’s License. 28-year old Erik Gomez Gonzalez, of Red Oak, was taken into custody today (Monday) at around 8:50-a.m. in the 700 block of E. Skyline Dr., for Driving While Revoked/Habitual Offender. He was brought to the Montgomery County Jail, where his bond was set at $300.