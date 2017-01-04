Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations during severe winter blood shortage

News

OMAHA, Neb. (Jan. 4, 2017) — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives. Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services, says “Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on. We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help:

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

Some upcoming area blood donation opportunities….

Adair County: Orient – 1/11/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Orient-Macksburg High School, 201 School Street

Audubon County: Exira – 1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Exira Recreational Center, 106 N Jefferson

Cass County: Atlantic – 1/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Atlantic YMCA, 1100 Maple Street; 1/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., MAHLE, 60428 Marne Rd….Griswold -1/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Griswold High School, 20 Madison.

Montgomery County: Villisca – 1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 S. 3rd Ave

Pottawattamie County: Council Bluffs – 1/9/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street; 1/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street; 1/12/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., AmeriStar Casino, 2200 River Road; 1/15/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd; 1/16/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street; 1/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street.

Shelby County: Elk Horn – 1/10/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Elk Horn Lutheran Church, 4313 Main Street; Harlan – 1/17/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview; Westphalia – 1/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Boniface Parish Center, 305 Duren St.