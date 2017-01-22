RAGBRAI 2017 to take a northern Iowa trek
January 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Des Moines Register, Saturday, announced the route for this year’s RAGBRAI trek. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) will start July 23rd in Orange City and end July 29th in Lansing. Overnight towns during the ride include Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon and Lansing. The full route for RAGBRAI 45 will be announced sometime in March.
The annual even attracts thousands from riders from across the world and country to roll through the countryside of the Hawkeye State. Last summer, RAGBRAI took a southern route through the Hawkeye state. It rolled from Glenwood to Washington over it’s seven day ride.
Total mileage for RAGRAI 45 amounts to 411.4, the third-shortest of RAGBRAI’s 45 journeys. It’ll also be the third-flattest of the trips, with a total feet of climb amounting to 13,078 feet. This year’s route is rated the third-easiest RAGBRAI by combination of distance and climb. The ride started in Sioux City back in 2015 with riders dipping their tires in the Missouri River. For more information click here.