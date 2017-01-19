PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN, 84, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 1/21/17)

Obituaries

PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN, 84, of Elk Horn died Dec. 25th, at the Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn. Funeral services for PRISCILLA JACOBSEN-HANSEN will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.

Memorials in her name may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Home.

Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen is survived by:

Her daughter – Janet (John) Krengle, of Boone;

Her sons -James (Karen) Jordan, of Lsibon, and Kent (Jodi) Jordan, of Clive.

Her step-children: Kent (Julie) Hansen; Kathy Piper; Jennifer (John) Arndt.

6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.