PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN, 84, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 1/21/17)

Obituaries

January 19th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN, 84, of Elk Horn died Dec. 25th, at the Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn. Funeral services for PRISCILLA JACOBSEN-HANSEN will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.

Memorials in her name may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Home.

Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen is survived by:

Her daughter – Janet (John) Krengle, of Boone;

Her sons -James (Karen) Jordan, of Lsibon, and Kent (Jodi) Jordan, of Clive.

Her step-children: Kent (Julie) Hansen; Kathy Piper; Jennifer (John) Arndt.

6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.