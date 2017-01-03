Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group Meets January 5th

News

Atlantic, IA – The Cass County Memorial Hospital Obstetrics (OB) Department will be hosting the first “Love Steps Up” Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group on Thursday, January 5th at 7 pm. Kate Nachtman, RN, says “As OB nurses, we work directly with patients who suffer miscarriages and still births. But we’re also moms who have experienced losses, too, and we know how critical it is to feel supported and loved when you are grieving the loss of a baby.”

The support group will meet every other month. Nachtman said “We hope that parents will come and make connections to other parents and resources.” The group will meet in Conference Room 7. Attendees are asked to use Parking Lot C and come in through the Emergency Department Entrance. All parents and those affected by a loss are welcome to attend.

There is no fee required, and registration is not necessary. Questions can be directed to the CCMH OB Department at 712-250-8862.