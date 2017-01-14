Pottawattamie County woman dies in NE car-vs.-pedestrian accident

News

A young woman from Pottawattamie County died as the result of injuries she suffered during a crash Friday night, in southeast Nebraska. KETV in Omaha reports 19-year old Merzedes Hart, of Council Bluffs, was killed in what was dispatched as a pedestrian versus vehicle accident that took place in Waverly, NE., at around 10:30-p.m. on Highway 6, a little north of 120th Street.

Deputies say following the crash, the vehicle left the area. Hart was pronounced dead on scene. Authorities said vehicle and driver involved in the incident were later located, but as of last report, no arrests had been made, and no citations were issued.

Hart’s autopsy is scheduled for today (Saturday).