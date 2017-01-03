Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (1/3/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests over the holiday weekend. Officials say 23-year old Brandon Bradley Pospisal, of Avoca, was arrested Friday night following an investigation into a reported disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of N. Maple Street, in Avoca. The caller advised the man was threatening them with a kitchen knife and acted like he was going to harm himself. Pospisal placed under arrest without incident at around 11-p.m. for Domestic Assault with Intent or weapon.

Saturday afternoon, 40-year old Daniel Patrick Campbell, of Walnut, was arrested in Walnut for OWI/1st offense, Eluding and Driving While Revoked, after a deputy saw Campbell driving a moped without registration or a required flag. When he attempted to stop the moped, Campbell refused to stop, and eventually dumped the machine in the yard of a residence in the 700 block of Pacific Street. He then fled on foot into his home, where he was apprehended. In addition to the arrest charges, Campbell was cited for no registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, and failure to maintain control.

Just before 2-a.m. Sunday, a Deputy in Pottawattamie County arrested 21-year old Drew Michael Mohr, of Oakland, for OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, following a traffic stop south of Oakland, near the intersection of Highways 59 and 6. Authorities say Mohr was in possession of 2.8-grams of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

A man who had residences listed as being in Omaha and Harlan was arrested Sunday night for OWI/2nd offense and Harassment in the 2nd Degree, after a 2000 Pontiac he was driving allegedly tried to run a man over in the 100 block of N. Chestnut Street, in Avoca, and that the occupants of the vehicle was threatening or harassing the resident. The vehicle was located after it broke down on the road. As the driver, 38-year old Joseph Duane Cue, was being questioned, the deputy noticed the man had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot and water eyes. He acknowledged his license had been suspended. In addition to the charges, Cue was cited for careless driving, operating a vehicle without registration, and driving while suspended.

And, a Council Bluffs man was arrested at around 1:30-a.m. today (Tuesday), for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 29-year old Joshua M. Brizendine was pulled over for failure to have a functioning license plate light. Brizendine was arrested after he was found to be in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.