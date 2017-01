News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports an Underwood man was arrested Monday afternoon, for Driving While Barred. 34-year old Brian James Hiltabidel was taken into custody following a traffic stop. And, 41-year old Angela Dawn Noel, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Monday night for OWI/1st Offense, following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate.