Pott. County Sheriff’s report (1/10/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday) released details about two recent arrests. Officials say 38-year old Kirk Thomas Ring, of Underwood, was arrested Monday afternoon for Serious Assault with Injury, after a Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down by a man who said his son had just assaulted him. The victim, 65-year old Marvin Ring, of Underwood, suffered apparent minor injuries during the incident.

Three people from Nebraska were arrested Monday afternoon in Pottawattamie County, after a routine license plate check on Ford F-150 pickup indicated the plates didn’t match the vehicle, and it was pulled over on I-29 near the 70-mile marker. The driver, 39-year old Gordon Ward Dick, of Winnebago, NE, and two occupants of the pickup were arrested.

Dick was arrested for OWI/3rd offense, and on a warrant out of Dakota County, Nebraska. Gordon Dick, and his passengers, 32-year old Terrell Harlan, of Omaha and 39-year old Kellie Jo Parker, of Dakota City, NE., were also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Meth, with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dick was also cited for fraudulent use of license plates, having no insurance, and failure to have a valid driver’s license. Parker was also charged with Obstruction of Prosecution by providing false information, and on a warrant out of Woodbury County for voluntary absence/escape. A glass meth pipe and three syringes, along with a green bag containing several plastic bags of meth were recovered at the scene.