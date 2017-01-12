Pott. County Law Enforcement raises $10k for cancer awareness

News

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says on January 12th, members of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Council Bluffs Police Department will be at CHI Health Mercy Hospital at 2-p.m., to deliver money collected from last year’s Law Enforcement Cancer Awareness T-shirt campaign. Danker says it will be the largest donation they have ever presented to CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

A little background: In September of 2011, an idea was brought to Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker to help promote Cancer Awareness by creating and selling a Law Enforcement version of the popular pink shirt. With his approval, a design was created to include local area Law Enforcement. This shirt depicted a patrol car and an SUV surrounded by Law Enforcement patches. Of course, the shirt wouldn’t have been an awareness shirt without the well-known ‘pink ribbon’ and the slogan “LAW ENFORCEMENT – CARE ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK”.

In 2014 it was decided to change from a pink ribbon to a LAVANDER ribbon to bring

cancer awareness to ‘ALL CANCERS’. The lavender ribbon coincided with the Sheriff’s Department’s goal of bringing awareness to all cancers, and was so popular we chose to continue with the LAVANDER color. From its original concept, Danker says the shirts were to promote all Cancer Awareness with money raised being donated to the Oncology Center at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Council Bluffs.

Officials say the success of this program wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody, Sheriff Danker, and the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. Danker says they more than doubled last year’s donation and are very excited to be delivering a check of over $10,000 to help benefit cancer patients.

The local Law Enforcement Community he says, hopes to continue their fundraising efforts and continue to raise Awareness for Cancer Research. Officials want to THANK the public for making this donation possible.