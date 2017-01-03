Pigs-in-a-Blanket (1-3-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 head cabbage

2 lbs. ground beef

2 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 cups minute rice

Ham or ribs

1 can sauerkraut

Take whole cabbage and pare the center. Place in hot water and vinegar until it wilts. Drain. Separate leaves. Combine ground beef, eggs, garlic salt and Minute rice; mix together. Roll up in the cabbage leaves and line pan with them. Put ham or ribs on top. Pour over 1 cup water and place sauerkraut over top of all. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. I Added caraway seeds and 2 tablespoons butter.

(Barbara Sisler)