Pigs-in-a-Blanket (1-3-2017)
January 3rd, 2017 by Jim Field
- 1 head cabbage
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 cups minute rice
- Ham or ribs
- 1 can sauerkraut
Take whole cabbage and pare the center. Place in hot water and vinegar until it wilts. Drain. Separate leaves. Combine ground beef, eggs, garlic salt and Minute rice; mix together. Roll up in the cabbage leaves and line pan with them. Put ham or ribs on top. Pour over 1 cup water and place sauerkraut over top of all. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. I Added caraway seeds and 2 tablespoons butter.
(Barbara Sisler)