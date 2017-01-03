Pigs-in-a-Blanket (1-3-2017)

Mom's Tips

January 3rd, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 1 head cabbage
  • 2 lbs. ground beef
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 2 cups minute rice
  • Ham or ribs
  • 1 can sauerkraut

Take whole cabbage and pare the center.  Place in hot water and vinegar until it wilts.  Drain.  Separate leaves.  Combine ground beef, eggs, garlic salt and Minute rice; mix together.  Roll up in the cabbage leaves and line pan with them.  Put ham or ribs on top.  Pour over 1 cup water and place sauerkraut over top of all.  Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.   I Added caraway seeds and 2 tablespoons butter.

(Barbara Sisler)