PAULINE ANNA DREAGER, 95, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/20/2017)

Obituaries

PAULINE ANNA DREAGER, 95, of Atlantic died Friday, January 13th at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Funeral services for PAULINE DREAGER will be held Friday, January 20th at 10:30am at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 20th from 9:00am until the time of the service. at the church.

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

PAULINE DREAGER is survived by:

Niece: Diane (Robert) Voss of Ashland, NE.

Nephews: Duane (Karen) Dreager of Nodaway. Donald (Dawn) Dreager of Atlantic.