PAUL K. HESS, 77, of Exira (Svcs. 1/17/17)

Obituaries

PAUL K. HESS, 77, of Exira, died Friday, Jan. 13th, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Funeral services for PAUL HESS will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17th, at the Exira Christian Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Monday, Jan. 16th.

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.

PAUL K. HESS is survived by:

His son – Justin (Michelle) Hess, of Foley, MO.

His sister-in-law, Ellie Hess, of Earlham, other relatives & friends.