PATRICIA RAE SCHWARTZ, 83, of Atlantic (updated 1/16: Gathering of Friends 1/18/17)

(Updated date of services due to the weather on Monday, 1/16)…

PATRICIA RAE SCHWARTZ, 83, of Atlantic died January 4th, at Atlantic Specialty Care. A Gathering of family and friends of PATRICIA SCHWARTZ will be held beginning at 6-p.m. Wednesday, January 18th, in the new Heritage House multi-purpose room, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements. [Please note the change in date for the gathering. It was to have taken place Monday (1/16)]

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Atlantic Animal Shelter.

PATRICIA SCHWARTZ is survived by:

Her daughter – Karen Berger-Dooley

Her brother – Ray Roan.