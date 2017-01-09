Panorama takes Crusader Invite
January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Coon Rapid-Bayard Crusader Invite
Saturday, January 7, 2016
Team Scores
|1.
|Panorama
|180.5
|2.
|English Valleys
|136.5
|3.
|Riverside. Oakland
|132.5
|4.
|AC/GC
|109.5
|5.
|South Central Calhoun
|107.5
|6.
|West Central Valley
|105.5
|7.
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|88.0
|8.
|Audubon
|82.0
|9.
|East Sac County
|61.0
|10.
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|29.5
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Easton Benson of AC/GC
2nd Place – Tanner Mihal of English Valleys
3rd Place – Dennis Pilling of Riverside. Oakland
4th Place – Hannah Payne of South Central Calhoun
Round 1
Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 1:29).
Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 0:31).
Round 2
Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 0:25).
Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. over Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 3:27).
Round 3
Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. (Fall 1:29).
Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 3:18).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Seth Thompson of English Valleys
2nd Place – Blaine Beeler of AC/GC
3rd Place – Payton Clipperton of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Quest Brown of West Central Valley
5th Place – Levi Klenda of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
6th Place – Matthew Hedberg of East Sac County
1st Place Match
Seth Thompson (English Valleys) 20-7, Fr. over Blaine Beeler (AC/GC) 22-3, So. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Payton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 13-4, Fr. over Quest Brown (West Central Valley) 12-7, Jr. (MD 13-2).
5th Place Match
Levi Klenda (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 6-15, Fr. over Matthew Hedberg (East Sac County) 6-15, Fr. (MD 13-3).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tatem Bluml of Riverside. Oakland
2nd Place – Danny Nordquist of Panorama
3rd Place – Garrett Peterson of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Zachary Fees of AC/GC
Round 1
Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11).
Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (Inj. 5:05).
Round 2
Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (M. For.).
Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. over Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 5:12).
Round 3
Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. (Fall 1:36).
Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (M. For.).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cooper Andreassen of English Valleys
2nd Place – Gabe Smith of Riverside. Oakland
3rd Place – Dawson Mack of East Sac County
4th Place – Seth Brokaw of AC/GC
5th Place – Austin Snyder of Coon Rapids-Bayard
6th Place – Hunter Voith of South Central Calhoun
1st Place Match
Cooper Andreassen (English Valleys) 25-2, So. over Gabe Smith (Riverside. Oakland) 16-8, So. (Fall 1:49).
3rd Place Match
Dawson Mack (East Sac County) 13-9, Fr. over Seth Brokaw (AC/GC) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 5:10).
5th Place Match
Austin Snyder (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 2-11, Fr. over Hunter Voith (South Central Calhoun) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 0:37).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – George Appleseth of Panorama
2nd Place – Tristin Winfred of West Central Valley
3rd Place – Cody Smith of South Central Calhoun
4th Place – Reid Chambera of Riverside. Oakland
5th Place – Carson Hilgenberg of Coon Rapids-Bayard
6th Place – Keaton Annis of English Valleys
1st Place Match
George Appleseth (Panorama) 25-1, Sr. over Tristin Winfred (West Central Valley) 8-5, Jr. (MD 10-0).
3rd Place Match
Cody Smith (South Central Calhoun) 16-7, Sr. over Reid Chambera (Riverside. Oakland) 8-14, So. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Carson Hilgenberg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-12, So. over Keaton Annis (English Valleys) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 0:30).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tye joint of West Central Valley
2nd Place – Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun
3rd Place – Noah Kirtley of Panorama
4th Place – Lane Namanny of Coon Rapids-Bayard
5th Place – Eli Peterson of Riverside. Oakland
6th Place – Tucker Lewis of East Sac County
1st Place Match
Tye joint (West Central Valley) 16-2, Jr. over Chase McAlister (South Central Calhoun) 19-4, So. (SV-1 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Noah Kirtley (Panorama) 14-11, So. over Lane Namanny (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-3, So. (SV-1 7-5).
5th Place Match
Eli Peterson (Riverside. Oakland) 4-7, So. over Tucker Lewis (East Sac County) 4-10, Jr. (Fall 5:18).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan Scheurmann of AC/GC
2nd Place – Garret Bruce of East Sac County
3rd Place – Carter Hilgenberg of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Kaleb Stogdill of Panorama
5th Place – cole Sackett of West Central Valley
6th Place – Wyatt Olson of English Valleys
1st Place Match
Logan Scheurmann (AC/GC) 24-3, Sr. over Garret Bruce (East Sac County) 17-2, So. (Dec 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Carter Hilgenberg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 13-4, Jr. over Kaleb Stogdill (Panorama) 16-11, Jr. (Dec 15-8).
5th Place Match
cole Sackett (West Central Valley) 7-6, So. over Wyatt Olson (English Valleys) 19-10, Sr. (Fall 4:24).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zachary Axmear of English Valleys
2nd Place – Tyler Van Houten of Panorama
3rd Place – Otis Matejka of Riverside. Oakland
4th Place – Joe Septer of West Central Valley
5th Place – Trace Mccuen of Audubon
6th Place – Mason Rasmussen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
1st Place Match
Zachary Axmear (English Valleys) 27-0, Sr. over Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 14-7).
3rd Place Match
Otis Matejka (Riverside. Oakland) 17-8, Sr. over Joe Septer (West Central Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:56).
5th Place Match
Trace Mccuen (Audubon) 15-9, So. over Mason Rasmussen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 4:32).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gunnar Grunsted of Panorama
2nd Place – Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun
3rd Place – Cole Bruns of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
4th Place – Andrew Fisher of English Valleys
5th Place – Keyton Wichman of Riverside. Oakland
6th Place – Lane Snyder of East Sac County
1st Place Match
Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Brody Goodman (South Central Calhoun) 22-2, Jr. (SV-1 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Cole Bruns (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 14-9, Sr. over Andrew Fisher (English Valleys) 11-9, Sr. (Fall 2:40).
5th Place Match
Keyton Wichman (Riverside. Oakland) 8-9, Sr. over Lane Snyder (East Sac County) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:01).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dustin Andreasen of Audubon
2nd Place – Cole Stetzel of AC/GC
3rd Place – Ashten Halvorsen of South Central Calhoun
4th Place – Alan Wallace of West Central Valley
5th Place – Caleb Peach of English Valleys
Round 1
Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 1:19).
Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 2:41).
Round 2
Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 1:24).
Round 3
Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (MD 21-12).
Round 4
Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 4:23).
Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 1:24).
Round 5
Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 1:05).
Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 2:29).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Carey of Panorama
2nd Place – Riley Algreen of West Central Valley
3rd Place – John Fisher of English Valleys
4th Place – Mick Clevenger of Riverside. Oakland
5th Place – Nolan Smith of Audubon
6th Place – Joey Schrage of South Central Calhoun
1st Place Match
Trevor Carey (Panorama) 16-11, Jr. over Riley Algreen (West Central Valley) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 9-2).
3rd Place Match
John Fisher (English Valleys) 16-13, So. over Mick Clevenger (Riverside. Oakland) 12-11, Jr. (Dec 10-4).
5th Place Match
Nolan Smith (Audubon) 15-6, Jr. over Joey Schrage (South Central Calhoun) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:19).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Holmes of Panorama
2nd Place – Cody Schumacher of South Central Calhoun
3rd Place – Carsen Schneller of West Central Valley
4th Place – Spencer Grove of AC/GC
5th Place – Austin Corbin of East Sac County
Round 1
Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0).
Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 0:49).
Round 2
Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 1:58).
Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (TF-1.5 4:41 (17-1)).
Round 3
Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (Fall 1:12).
Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 0:18).
Round 4
Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. (Fall 1:31).
Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 3:26).
Round 5
Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (Fall 0:42).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Arnold of Coon Rapids-Bayard
2nd Place – Cade Suhr of AC/GC
3rd Place – Dylan Obermeier of Audubon
4th Place – Brady Howard of Panorama
5th Place – Brian King of South Central Calhoun
6th Place – Christian Perez of East Sac County
1st Place Match
Dalton Arnold (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 16-0, Jr. over Cade Suhr (AC/GC) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 11-6).
3rd Place Match
Dylan Obermeier (Audubon) 17-4, So. over Brady Howard (Panorama) 19-9, Jr. (Fall 2:56).
5th Place Match
Brian King (South Central Calhoun) 9-14, Fr. over Christian Perez (East Sac County) 1-5, Fr. (Dec 6-0).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Coy Maher of Riverside. Oakland
2nd Place – Isaiah Taylor of Audubon
3rd Place – Dan Jensen of Panorama
4th Place – Keaton Hammen of South Central Calhoun
5th Place – Daniel Tapken of English Valleys
6th Place – Kipp Corbin of East Sac County
1st Place Match
Coy Maher (Riverside. Oakland) 23-2, Sr. over Isaiah Taylor (Audubon) 17-5, Sr. (Fall 1:20).
3rd Place Match
Dan Jensen (Panorama) 13-7, Jr. over Keaton Hammen (South Central Calhoun) 17-7, Sr. (MD 16-6).
5th Place Match
Daniel Tapken (English Valleys) 7-5, Fr. over Kipp Corbin (East Sac County) 11-13, Fr. (Fall 3:21).