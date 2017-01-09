Panorama takes Crusader Invite

Sports

Coon Rapid-Bayard Crusader Invite

Saturday, January 7, 2016

Team Scores

1. Panorama 180.5 2. English Valleys 136.5 3. Riverside. Oakland 132.5 4. AC/GC 109.5 5. South Central Calhoun 107.5 6. West Central Valley 105.5 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 88.0 8. Audubon 82.0 9. East Sac County 61.0 10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 29.5

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Easton Benson of AC/GC

2nd Place – Tanner Mihal of English Valleys

3rd Place – Dennis Pilling of Riverside. Oakland

4th Place – Hannah Payne of South Central Calhoun

Round 1

Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 1:29).

Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 0:31).

Round 2

Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 0:25).

Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. over Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 3:27).

Round 3

Easton Benson (AC/GC) 18-2, So. over Tanner Mihal (English Valleys) 15-11, Fr. (Fall 1:29).

Dennis Pilling (Riverside. Oakland) 6-18, Fr. over Hannah Payne (South Central Calhoun) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 3:18).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Seth Thompson of English Valleys

2nd Place – Blaine Beeler of AC/GC

3rd Place – Payton Clipperton of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Quest Brown of West Central Valley

5th Place – Levi Klenda of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

6th Place – Matthew Hedberg of East Sac County

1st Place Match

Seth Thompson (English Valleys) 20-7, Fr. over Blaine Beeler (AC/GC) 22-3, So. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Payton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 13-4, Fr. over Quest Brown (West Central Valley) 12-7, Jr. (MD 13-2).

5th Place Match

Levi Klenda (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 6-15, Fr. over Matthew Hedberg (East Sac County) 6-15, Fr. (MD 13-3).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tatem Bluml of Riverside. Oakland

2nd Place – Danny Nordquist of Panorama

3rd Place – Garrett Peterson of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Zachary Fees of AC/GC

Round 1

Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11).

Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (Inj. 5:05).

Round 2

Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (M. For.).

Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. over Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 5:12).

Round 3

Tatem Bluml (Riverside. Oakland) 21-2, Sr. over Danny Nordquist (Panorama) 19-6, Jr. (Fall 1:36).

Garrett Peterson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-7, Jr. over Zachary Fees (AC/GC) 15-11, Jr. (M. For.).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cooper Andreassen of English Valleys

2nd Place – Gabe Smith of Riverside. Oakland

3rd Place – Dawson Mack of East Sac County

4th Place – Seth Brokaw of AC/GC

5th Place – Austin Snyder of Coon Rapids-Bayard

6th Place – Hunter Voith of South Central Calhoun

1st Place Match

Cooper Andreassen (English Valleys) 25-2, So. over Gabe Smith (Riverside. Oakland) 16-8, So. (Fall 1:49).

3rd Place Match

Dawson Mack (East Sac County) 13-9, Fr. over Seth Brokaw (AC/GC) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 5:10).

5th Place Match

Austin Snyder (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 2-11, Fr. over Hunter Voith (South Central Calhoun) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 0:37).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – George Appleseth of Panorama

2nd Place – Tristin Winfred of West Central Valley

3rd Place – Cody Smith of South Central Calhoun

4th Place – Reid Chambera of Riverside. Oakland

5th Place – Carson Hilgenberg of Coon Rapids-Bayard

6th Place – Keaton Annis of English Valleys

1st Place Match

George Appleseth (Panorama) 25-1, Sr. over Tristin Winfred (West Central Valley) 8-5, Jr. (MD 10-0).

3rd Place Match

Cody Smith (South Central Calhoun) 16-7, Sr. over Reid Chambera (Riverside. Oakland) 8-14, So. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Carson Hilgenberg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-12, So. over Keaton Annis (English Valleys) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 0:30).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tye joint of West Central Valley

2nd Place – Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun

3rd Place – Noah Kirtley of Panorama

4th Place – Lane Namanny of Coon Rapids-Bayard

5th Place – Eli Peterson of Riverside. Oakland

6th Place – Tucker Lewis of East Sac County

1st Place Match

Tye joint (West Central Valley) 16-2, Jr. over Chase McAlister (South Central Calhoun) 19-4, So. (SV-1 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Noah Kirtley (Panorama) 14-11, So. over Lane Namanny (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-3, So. (SV-1 7-5).

5th Place Match

Eli Peterson (Riverside. Oakland) 4-7, So. over Tucker Lewis (East Sac County) 4-10, Jr. (Fall 5:18).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Scheurmann of AC/GC

2nd Place – Garret Bruce of East Sac County

3rd Place – Carter Hilgenberg of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Kaleb Stogdill of Panorama

5th Place – cole Sackett of West Central Valley

6th Place – Wyatt Olson of English Valleys

1st Place Match

Logan Scheurmann (AC/GC) 24-3, Sr. over Garret Bruce (East Sac County) 17-2, So. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Carter Hilgenberg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 13-4, Jr. over Kaleb Stogdill (Panorama) 16-11, Jr. (Dec 15-8).

5th Place Match

cole Sackett (West Central Valley) 7-6, So. over Wyatt Olson (English Valleys) 19-10, Sr. (Fall 4:24).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zachary Axmear of English Valleys

2nd Place – Tyler Van Houten of Panorama

3rd Place – Otis Matejka of Riverside. Oakland

4th Place – Joe Septer of West Central Valley

5th Place – Trace Mccuen of Audubon

6th Place – Mason Rasmussen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

1st Place Match

Zachary Axmear (English Valleys) 27-0, Sr. over Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 14-7).

3rd Place Match

Otis Matejka (Riverside. Oakland) 17-8, Sr. over Joe Septer (West Central Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:56).

5th Place Match

Trace Mccuen (Audubon) 15-9, So. over Mason Rasmussen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 4:32).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gunnar Grunsted of Panorama

2nd Place – Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun

3rd Place – Cole Bruns of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

4th Place – Andrew Fisher of English Valleys

5th Place – Keyton Wichman of Riverside. Oakland

6th Place – Lane Snyder of East Sac County

1st Place Match

Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Brody Goodman (South Central Calhoun) 22-2, Jr. (SV-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Cole Bruns (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) 14-9, Sr. over Andrew Fisher (English Valleys) 11-9, Sr. (Fall 2:40).

5th Place Match

Keyton Wichman (Riverside. Oakland) 8-9, Sr. over Lane Snyder (East Sac County) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:01).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dustin Andreasen of Audubon

2nd Place – Cole Stetzel of AC/GC

3rd Place – Ashten Halvorsen of South Central Calhoun

4th Place – Alan Wallace of West Central Valley

5th Place – Caleb Peach of English Valleys

Round 1

Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 1:19).

Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 2:41).

Round 2

Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 1:24).

Round 3

Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (MD 21-12).

Round 4

Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 4:23).

Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 1:24).

Round 5

Dustin Andreasen (Audubon) 18-4, Jr. over Ashten Halvorsen (South Central Calhoun) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 1:05).

Cole Stetzel (AC/GC) 16-12, Sr. over Caleb Peach (English Valleys) 13-12, So. (Fall 2:29).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevor Carey of Panorama

2nd Place – Riley Algreen of West Central Valley

3rd Place – John Fisher of English Valleys

4th Place – Mick Clevenger of Riverside. Oakland

5th Place – Nolan Smith of Audubon

6th Place – Joey Schrage of South Central Calhoun

1st Place Match

Trevor Carey (Panorama) 16-11, Jr. over Riley Algreen (West Central Valley) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 9-2).

3rd Place Match

John Fisher (English Valleys) 16-13, So. over Mick Clevenger (Riverside. Oakland) 12-11, Jr. (Dec 10-4).

5th Place Match

Nolan Smith (Audubon) 15-6, Jr. over Joey Schrage (South Central Calhoun) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:19).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Holmes of Panorama

2nd Place – Cody Schumacher of South Central Calhoun

3rd Place – Carsen Schneller of West Central Valley

4th Place – Spencer Grove of AC/GC

5th Place – Austin Corbin of East Sac County

Round 1

Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 0:49).

Round 2

Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 1:58).

Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (TF-1.5 4:41 (17-1)).

Round 3

Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (Fall 1:12).

Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 0:18).

Round 4

Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. over Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. (Fall 1:31).

Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Austin Corbin (East Sac County) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 3:26).

Round 5

Dalton Holmes (Panorama) 23-3, Jr. over Cody Schumacher (South Central Calhoun) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 6-4).

Carsen Schneller (West Central Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Spencer Grove (AC/GC) 6-16, So. (Fall 0:42).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Arnold of Coon Rapids-Bayard

2nd Place – Cade Suhr of AC/GC

3rd Place – Dylan Obermeier of Audubon

4th Place – Brady Howard of Panorama

5th Place – Brian King of South Central Calhoun

6th Place – Christian Perez of East Sac County

1st Place Match

Dalton Arnold (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 16-0, Jr. over Cade Suhr (AC/GC) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 11-6).

3rd Place Match

Dylan Obermeier (Audubon) 17-4, So. over Brady Howard (Panorama) 19-9, Jr. (Fall 2:56).

5th Place Match

Brian King (South Central Calhoun) 9-14, Fr. over Christian Perez (East Sac County) 1-5, Fr. (Dec 6-0).