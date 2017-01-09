Page County Sheriff’s report (1/9/17)

News

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports a pickup and snow plow reported stolen by the City of Shenandoah, was recovered Sunday night in the 1400 block of 220th Street, in Page County. The 1998 Chevy K35 pickup and snow plow were taken from a building in Shenandoah. The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported after a pickup truck slid through an intersection east of College Springs, Friday afternoon and struck a school bus. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year old Haley Haynes, of Blanchard, was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 southbound on Q Avenue, when the vehicle began to slide. It continued through the intersection with 290th Street and struck an eastbound 2000 GMC South Page School bus driven by 69-year old James Falk, of Braddyville. The bus had a small number of students on-board, but again there were no injuries. Damage from the collision that happened at around 3:40-p.m. Friday, amounted to $9,000. Haynes was cited for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign.

And, a Coin resident reported Saturday morning, that someone had crashed a vehicle through his fence, in Coin. The vehicle continued back through the fence at a different location on the property before continuing onto 270th Street in the Coin City limits. The incident caused about $500 damage. The only description of the vehicle, was that it was teal in color. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193.

