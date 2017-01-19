ONETAH BRIDGER, 94, of Torrance, CA, formerly of Griswold (later date)

Obituaries

ONETAH BRIDGER, 94, of Torrance, CA, formerly of Griswold died January 16th in Torrance, CA. Graveside services for ONETAH BRIDGER will be held at a later date in Griswold. Green Hills Mortuary in Torrance, CA and Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold are handling arrangements.

————————————————————————————————

ONETAH BRIDGER is survived by:

Daughter: Gloria Younkin of Torrance, CA

Brother: Owen Schrader of Bellevue, WA

7 Grandchildren

10 Great-Grandchildren

1 Great-Great-Step-Grandchild