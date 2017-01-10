One person killed in Boone County accident

News

One person died in an accident on Highway 30 in Boone County, Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 20-year-old Jacob Vreugdenhil, of Grand Junction, drifted over the center line and struck an eastbound 2016 Nissan van driven by 50-year-old Thomas Lee Hagar, of Jefferson. Hagar was killed in the head-on crash that happened just before 8-a.m.

Vreugdenhil and a passenger in the Hagar van, 57-year-old Lesa Llewellyn Hagar, of Jefferson, were transported to a hospital in Boone for treatment of their injuries.