One person killed in Boone County accident
January 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
One person died in an accident on Highway 30 in Boone County, Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 20-year-old Jacob Vreugdenhil, of Grand Junction, drifted over the center line and struck an eastbound 2016 Nissan van driven by 50-year-old Thomas Lee Hagar, of Jefferson. Hagar was killed in the head-on crash that happened just before 8-a.m.
Vreugdenhil and a passenger in the Hagar van, 57-year-old Lesa Llewellyn Hagar, of Jefferson, were transported to a hospital in Boone for treatment of their injuries.