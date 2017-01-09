Off-duty Police Officer arrested in connection with Council Bluffs hit-and-run collision

News

Police in Council Bluffs have arrested an off-duty veteran Council Bluffs Police Officer in connection with a hit-and-run incident that took place late Sunday night. 57-year-old Robert G. Miller, of Council Bluffs, faces charges that include OWI, 1st Offense. He was also cited for leaving the scene of a property damage collision, and failure to have control of a vehicle.

Police Chief Tim Carmody reports officers from the Council Bluffs Police Department were dispatched at around 10-p.m. to 757 W. Broadway, to investigate a physical disturbance. Upon arriving officers determined that a hit and run collision had occurred in the area of 8th St. and Ave B. a few minutes earlier. Evidence indicated that the vehicle, a 2001 silver Toyota Sequoia, had struck a tree in the front yard of 115 N. 8th St., backed over a stop sign and street sign, and driven through a wooden fence at 108 N. 8th St.

Residents of 108 N. 8th St. followed the Toyota south on 8th St. until it came to rest at 757 W. Broadway. Officers identified Miller as the driver of the vehicle. The Chief says a disturbance developed between the residents and Miller before officers arrived. Further investigation indicated that Miller appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while operating the Toyota.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was called to the scene to assist with that portion of the investigation. Miller was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail. He was later cited for leaving the scene of a property damage collision and control of vehicle – both city ordinance violations. Miller, a 33-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and the administrative investigation.