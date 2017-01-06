Oakland woman arrested on 4 counts of Child Endangerment

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report an Oakland woman was arrested Thursday evening on four counts of Child Endangerment without injury. 26-year old Alexsandra Diane Sturm was arrested at around 7:10-p.m. following a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Kearney Street, in Oakland.

Sturm’s husband called authorities to say his wife had been home all day, drinking alcoholic beverages, and was extremely intoxicated. The husband indicated their four children, ages eight and five, were dropped off by the Riverside school bus at around 4-p.m. The husband didn’t get home from work until at around 5:15-p.m.

When deputies spoke with the woman, they noticed she had a strong odor of alcohol, had difficulty standing and finishing her sentences. She admitted to consuming alcohol prior to her husband arriving home. She was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail without incident.