NWS forecast for the KJAN listening area, 1/9/17

Weather

Early this morning: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Low 10 to 15. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Low in the lower 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle, snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Colder. Low in the lower 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow through midnight. Low 15 to 20.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High in the lower 20s.