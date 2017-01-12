NWS forecast for the KJAN listening area, 1/12/17

Weather

Early This Morning: Cloudy, colder. North wind around 10 mph.

Today: Partly sunny. Colder. High in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 5 to 10 above. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 20s. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High in the upper 20s. Northeast wind near 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then light sleet likely possibly mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon. High in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Sunday Night: Freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet. Low in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Freezing rain possibly mixed with rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. High in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.