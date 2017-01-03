NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/3/2017
January 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Early this morning: Cloudy, breezy, colder. Low in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. High in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Low 5 to 10 above. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 15 to 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 5 to 10 above. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny. High around 15.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low zero to 5 above.
Friday: Partly sunny. High in the lower 20s.