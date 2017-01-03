NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/3/2017

Weather

Early this morning: Cloudy, breezy, colder. Low in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. High in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Low 5 to 10 above. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 15 to 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 5 to 10 above. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High around 15.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low zero to 5 above.

Friday: Partly sunny. High in the lower 20s.