NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/21/17

Weather

338 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…

EARLY THIS MORNING…CLOUDY WITH A 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN. WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG. SOUTH WIND NEAR 5 MPH.

TODAY…CLOUDY UNTIL LATE AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG IN THE MORNING, THEN PATCHY FOG EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH IN THE MID 40S. SOUTHWEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY UNTIL EARLY MORNING THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. WIDESPREAD FOG THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOW IN THE UPPER 20S. WEST WIND NEAR 5 MPH SHIFTING TO THE NORTH AROUND 5 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.

SUNDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. PATCHY FOG THROUGH MID MORNING. HIGH AROUND 40. NORTHWEST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH.

MONDAY…MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE LOWER 40S. WEST WIND AROUND 5 MPH.

TUESDAY…CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW IN THE MORNING, THEN LIGHT RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH IN THE LOWER 40S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 80 PERCENT.