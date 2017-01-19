NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/19/17

Weather

Early This Morning: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. High in the lower 40s. Southeast wind near 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle through midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Low in the mid 30s. Southeast wind near 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Friday: Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Low in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 40s.