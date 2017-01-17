NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/17/17

Weather

Early This Morning: Cloudy. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Today: Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Low in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s.