NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA, 1/10/2017

Weather

Early This Morning: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Not as cold. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Cloudy with light rain likely through mid morning, then cloudy with light rain likely possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow before noon. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow before noon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. A light glazing expected. High in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning. Low in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Colder. Low 5 to 10 above. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph through midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Colder. High in the lower 20s. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy. High 15 to 20.