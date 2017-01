NWS forecast for Cass & area Counties in IA, 1/18/17

Weather

353 AM CST WED JAN 18 2017

EARLY THIS MORNING…MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FOG. SOUTHWEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

TODAY…SUNNY, WARMER. AREAS OF FOG THROUGH MID MORNING. HIGH IN THE LOWER 50S. SOUTH WIND 5 TO 15 MPH.

TONIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY IN THE EVENING THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW IN THE MID 30S. SOUTH WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY…CLOUDY. HIGH IN THE MID 40S. SOUTHEAST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHT…CLOUDY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN. LOW IN THE MID 30S. EAST WIND NEAR 5 MPH.

FRIDAY…CLOUDY. HIGH IN THE MID 40S. SOUTHEAST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT…CLOUDY WITH A 40 PERCENT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN. LOW IN THE UPPER 30S.

SATURDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE UPPER 40S.