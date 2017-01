NWS forecast for Cass & area Counties (1/16/17)

Weather

250 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

EARLY THIS MORNING…LIGHT FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN. NEW ICE ACCUMULATION UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. EAST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 90 PERCENT.

TODAY…FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN IN THE MORNING, THEN RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. ICE ACCUMULATION OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. HIGH IN THE LOWER 30S. NORTHEAST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION NEAR 100 PERCENT.

TONIGHT…CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING RAIN THROUGH MIDNIGHT, THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATION UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. LOW IN THE UPPER 20S. NORTH WIND AROUND 10 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 70 PERCENT.

TUESDAY…MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH IN THE MID 30S. WEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW IN THE MID 20S. SOUTHWEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY…SUNNY. HIGH IN THE MID 40S. SOUTHWEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.