NWS forecast for Atlantic & the surrounding area, 1/15/17

Weather

Today: **ICE STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT at 3-p.m.** A 20 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all freezing rain after 3am. Low around 28. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Freezing rain before 1pm, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1pm and 5pm, then freezing rain after 5pm. High near 33. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Freezing rain and sleet before 1am, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 1am and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Low around 27. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.