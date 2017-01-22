NWS forecast for Atlantic & the KJAN listening area, 1/22/17

Weather

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY until Noon for Cass & area Counties**

Early this morning: Widespread dense fog, mainly before 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Today: Areas of dense fog before 9am, then patchy dense fog after 4pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.