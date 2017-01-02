NWS forecast for Atlantic & the area, 1/2/2017

Weather

Early this morning: A chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 36. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Today: A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 9am, then drizzle likely between 9am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of drizzle between 7pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming north northwest 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 10am. Wind chill values as low as 5. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 16.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.