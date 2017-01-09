Numerous weekend arrests in Pottawattamie County

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous, recent arrests. Among them, was 30-year old Phillip Michael Houston, of Harlan, who was taken into custody after Shelby County authorities informed Pott. County that Houston had been arrested on a valid Pott. County warrants for Driving While Barred and OWI/1st Offense. Houston was booked into the Pott. County Jail. Sunday evening, 35-year old Raymond Andrew Kerns, of Quimby, was arrested for OWI/3rd or subsequent Offense, after an Iowa State Patrol Trooper pulled over Kerns’ vehicle. An investigation determined Kerns was under the influence of a Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant. And, early Sunday morning, 42-year old James Victor Ayers, of Carson, was arrested for OWI/1st offense and cited for Driving While Suspended, after a Deputy observed Ayers’ vehicle swerving over the road.

Late Saturday night, 32-year old Cory Ross Smith, of Elliott, was arrested for OWI/1st Offesne, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after he was pulled over on Highway 92 at 510th Street, for not having a rear license plate light. The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Smith handed over a marijuana pipe to the deputy. He also had a .22 caliber long rifle in the vehicle.

Saturday evening, 36-year old Ryan August Dunn, of Little Shute, WI., was arrested at a motel in Avoca, for Child Endangerment resulting in bodily injury and interference with official acts. Authorities say deputies responded to a disturbance at the motel at around 5-p.m., and determined Dunn had assaulted his 8-year old son, by grabbing him by the neck and pushing him to the ground. While deputies were questioning Dunn, he allegedly became irritated and aggressive towards law enforcement. Dunn pulled away from a Deputy while being escorted to the patrol vehicle and failed to obey several commands. He was finally ordered to the ground and placed under arrest. Authorities says Dunn’s mother, 59-year old Roxanne Dunn, of Colorado Springs, CO., was arrested for Interference with Official Acts, after she failed to comply with Deputies’ instructions, was screaming and recording the incident on her cell phone.

Early Saturday morning, an Oakland teen was arrested for OWI/1st offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The unidentified teen was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee when he was pulled over at around midnight, for allegedly running a stop sign at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Highway 59. Two marijuana pipes and a marijuana grinder were taken into evidence.

At around 4:30-p.m. Friday, 25-year old Gary Allen Schultz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Domestic Assault with intent and/or use of a weapon, Interference with Official Acts, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Schultz was taken into custody following an assault on his girlfriend that allegedly occurred at a residence on McPherson Avenue, in Council Bluffs. No injuries were reported. A knife was seized as evidence in the case.

And, at around 4-p.m., Friday, 19-year old Ethan Ray Rankin, of Oakland, was arrested near his home following a traffic stop. Rankin was wanted on a warrant for misuse of identification to acquire alcohol.