Numerous juveniles face charges in Guthrie County

News

Officials with the Stuart Police Department say a joint investigation between Guthrie County Deputies, Panora Police Officers and Stuart Police Officers has resulted in several juveniles being charged with various crimes. As part of the investigation a search warrant was conducted Sunday night in the 300 block of North Division Street, in Stuart. During the search, officers and deputies recovered several types of illegal narcotics, including what is believed to be Cocaine and a substance commonly referred to as “Acid”. The names of the juveniles involved will not be released due to their age.