Northwestern Iowa town considering solar power project

News

MARATHON, Iowa (AP) – A northwestern Iowa town is considering turning to the sun to provide power to its nearly 250 residents. The Sioux City Journal reports that the town of Marathon in Buena Vista County is considering building a 1.42-megawatt solar project on city-owned land to supply power to residents. The more than 1,400 solar panels would be built on a former baseball field.

A study by renewable energy company Trusted Energy, based in Spencer, says the proposed project would save Marathon residents $2 million over 20 years in electric costs and produce 2 million kilowatt hours per year. Currently, Marathon receives its electrical service from the neighboring city of Laurens.

The Marathon City Council agreed to look into the project at a meeting earlier this month.