No injuries follow collision in Creston Saturday afternoon

News

The Creston Police Department says no injuries were reported following a collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Wyoming and Taylor Streets. Officials say a a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 16-year old Tessi VanScoy, of Creston, was stopped at the controlled intersection on Wyoming Street and proceeded to cross Taylor Street, when her vehicle was hit on the passenger side door by a 2002 KIA, driven by 62-year old Michael Mason, of Creston. The accident happened at around 3:20-p.m., Saturday.

Damage from the collision amounted to $4,000. There were no citations issued.