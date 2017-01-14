No. 3 Maryland women beat Iowa 98-82

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Brionna Jones had 25 points with 10 rebounds to lead third-ranked Maryland past Iowa, 98-82 on Saturday. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half for the Terrapins (17-1, 5-0 Big Ten). They pushed their conference lead over Ohio State to 1 1/2 games.

Maryland struggled in the first half after Jones got into foul trouble, falling behind 47-43 at the break. The Terps finally got untracked with a 13-0 run in the third quarter, and Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 near the end of the third quarter made it 69-59.

Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 early in the fourth put Maryland up by 20, capping a 39-15 run that gave the Terrapins their expected result. Walker-Kimbrough, a Wooden Award candidate, didn’t start for the first time this season. She entered play three minutes into the first quarter. Tania Davis scored a career-high 25 points for Iowa (11-7, 2-3), which stunned Maryland with a 20-3 run in the first half but couldn’t sustain that momentum.