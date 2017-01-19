No. 2 Baylor women win 16th straight, 68-42 over Iowa State

Sports

WACO, Texas (AP) — Nina Davis scored 17 points, Kalani Brown had 16 and second-ranked Baylor won its 16th consecutive game, beating Iowa State 68-42 Wednesday night in a surprisingly low-scoring contest.

In a game matching the Big 12’s two highest-scoring teams, Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) was held nearly 25 points below its national-best 92.6 per-game average. And the Lady Bears still won by 26 as Iowa State was held to a season low after 79 per game before that.

The Lady Bears took control with a 10-1 run in a 95-second span early in the second quarter, soon after Iowa State had missed shots on three consecutive possessions following Baylor turnovers with a chance to take the lead. Freshman forward Lauren Cox, who had two of those turnovers, had two baskets in the big spurt.

Cox finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Bridget Carleton had 17 points and Jadda Buckley 15 for Iowa State (10-8, 1-6), which shot only 23 percent (13 of 56).