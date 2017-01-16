NFL: Steelers eliminate Chiefs from playoffs; Packers pull-off upset in Big D

Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)— Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell set an NFL postseason record with six field goals and the Steelers eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to become the second victorious road team in the postseason. The Steelers took advantage of a holding penalty to negate a successful Kansas City two-point conversion after the Chiefs moved within two points with 2:43 left. On the second try from the 12-yard line, Alex Smith threw an incomplete pass in the back of the end zone and the Steelers held on. The Steelers have won nine straight games.

Of note, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tied Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw with his 19th postseason playoff game, the most in team history. Roethlisberger completed 20 of 31 for 224 yards. Big Ben will set the team record when the Steelers travel to Foxborough to play the Patriots next Sunday in the AFC championship. The Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 on Oct. 23. Pittsburgh played without Roethlisberger, who was out with a knee injury.

ARLNGTON, Texas (AP) — The first major upset of the NFL playoffs has occurred and the victims are the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers stunned Dallas 34-31. The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1996.

Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to send the Packers to the NFC title game against Atlanta. Crosby had hit a 56-yarder with 1:33 left before the Cowboys tied it. The big play in Green Bay’s game-winning drive was a 35-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Collins on a third-and-20 situation.

Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the 12-6 Packers won their eighth straight. The Cowboys finished 13-4. The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers’ third NFC title game.