Next CCHS “Heathy U session….Nutrition: The Simple Truths

News

The next session of the Cass County Health System’s “Healthy U” series will be held next Thursday, January 26th at noon, at CCHS. The presentation this month will be given by Emily Krengel, R.D., L.D., and is entitled, “Nutrition: The Simple Truths.”

Krengel sys “What you hear about nutrition in the media seems to change frequently. “It can be confusing to sort through the fact and fiction about food.”

Healthy U is a free, educational session that is open to the public, and it is held at noon in Conference Room 2 at Cass County Health System. Reservations are needed, as box lunches are provided. To reserve your spot, please call 712-243-7479.