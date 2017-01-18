New physician to join the CCHS this summer

News

Officials at Cass County Health System announced today (Wednesday), that Dr. Benjamin Howard will be joining the Atlantic Medical Center in late July. He is currently a third-year resident at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency in South Bend, Indiana. He will provide the full spectrum of family medicine care, including obstetrics. Dr. Howard will also be on staff at Cass County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Howard and his wife, Michelle, are both natives of Iowa. He grew up in Van Meter and Waukee. Michelle is from Johnston. Dr. Howard graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Animal Science in 2010. He then attended medical school at Des Moines University, graduating in 2014.

The Howards are expecting their first baby in February and will move to Atlantic in July.