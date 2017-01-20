NE man sentenced for meth distribution role in Omaha/Council Bluffs

News

The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said today (Friday), that a judge this week sentenced a Douglas County, NE., man to more than 16-years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. 44-year old Broc Todd Waltermeyer, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Senior United States District Court Judge James E. Gritzner, to 196 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Waltermeyer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on April 29, 2016. The guilty plea and sentencing were the result of an investigation into methamphetamine distribution by Waltermeyer between July of 2015 and November 11, 2015. During that time, he distributed over two kilograms of methamphetamine, which was obtained in Omaha and transported to Pottawattamie County, where it was sold.

The investigation was conducted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement,

Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Omaha Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.