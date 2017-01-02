NE man arrested in Montgomery County, on Mills County warrant

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Nebraska was arrested Sunday afternoon on a warrant out of Mills County. 31-year old Jared Wayne Gatlin, of Bellevue, NE., was pulled over at around 1:45-p.m. following a traffic stop. Gatlin was taken into custody on a Mills County warrant for Contempt of Court, the bond for which was set at $2,500. Gatlin was turned over to Mills County Deputies.

And, Red Oak Police say 37-year old Philip Michael Eshelman, of Red Oak, was arrested just before 8-p.m., Sunday, for Driving While Suspended. He was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond.