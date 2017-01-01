National Sports Headlines: Sunday, 1/1/2017

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked and unbeaten Alabama is in the national championship game after scoring 10 points off turnovers in a 24-7 win over No. 4 Washington in the Peach Bowl. Bo Scarborough carried the Tide’s offense by running for 180 yards and two touchdowns to earn game MVP honors. Ryan Anderson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown late in the first half to help Alabama improve to 14-0 heading into its title game against Clemson.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Clemson blasted Ohio State, 31-0 to advance to the national championship game. Watson was 23 of 36 for 259 yards and two interceptions before taking a seat on the bench with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. He also had 57 yards rushing for the Tigers, who scored in each quarter and held the Buckeyes to 215 total yards and nine first downs.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have tied the second-longest winning streak in NHL history by downing the Wild, 4-2 in Minnesota. Cam Atkinson scored twice while Columbus built a 3-0 lead en route to its 15th consecutive win, two away from the all-time record set by the 1992-93 Penguins. The outcome also ends the Wild’s team-record, 12-game winning streak.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden torched the Knicks for 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds to highlight Houston’s 129-122 victory. Harden set career highs for points and 3-pointers with nine, and matched his career best for assists in his second consecutive triple-double. Ryan Anderson added 25 points for the Rockets, who have won four in a row and finished December 15-2 to tie a club record for wins in a single month.

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s college basketball schedule included three upsets in the ACC. Justin Bibbs drained four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points to lead Virginia Tech’s 89-75 win against fifth-ranked Duke. Josh Okogie scored 26 points and Ben Lammers had 11 and 11 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ 75-63 triumph over ninth-ranked North Carolina, and Dwayne Bacon scored 26 of his 39 points in the second half to lead 20th-rated Florida State past No. 12 Virginia, 60-58.