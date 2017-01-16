Motor graders being pulled-off gravel roads in Shelby County

News

Shelby County Engineer Dan Ahart has advised that they are pulling the Motor Graders off the gravel roads. With the freezing rain still falling they are not able to make much progress. Ahart advised that the Motor Graders would start back up at 6-a.m. Tuesday. Shelby County Engineers Office wanted to assure the public that the Sanding Trucks would remain out at this point.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate, travel is not recommended unless it is an Extreme Emergency.